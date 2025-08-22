Maharashtra Boosts Ganesh Festival with Musical Grants

Maharashtra's Culture Minister, Ashish Shelar, announced on Friday that the state government will be issuing a capital grant of Rs 25,000 to 1,800 bhajani mandals. This funding aims to facilitate the purchase of musical instruments as the community prepares for the Ganesh festival.

The Ganesh festival, starting on August 27, has been officially declared a state festival this year. 'Bhajani mandals' will be able to apply for these grants through the online portal mahaanudan.org from August 23 to September 6, with the state encouraging maximum participation.

This initiative is in line with a broad range of cultural programs aimed at promoting and celebrating Maharashtra's rich cultural heritage, emphasized Minister Shelar.

