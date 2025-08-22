Left Menu

The Legacy of Lord Swraj Paul: Philanthropy and Business Excellence

Lord Swraj Paul, a renowned NRI entrepreneur and philanthropist, passed away in London at 94. Founder of the Caparo Group, he was a fixture in the 'Sunday Times Rich List' and established the Ambika Paul Foundation, promoting global child and youth welfare. His passing marks a significant loss.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-08-2025 16:13 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 16:13 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Lord Swraj Paul, a distinguished name in both entrepreneurship and philanthropy, died in London at 94. Starting from humble beginnings in Jalandhar, he rose to prominence on the 'Sunday Times Rich List,' leaving behind a legacy that spans business success and charitable endeavors.

Paul's journey began in a small foundry in India, progressing through elite educational institutions before founding the Caparo Group in the UK. The company has since become a multinational steel and engineering powerhouse, generating over USD 1 billion annually and operating in multiple countries.

A notable figure within the UK and Indian business landscapes, Paul's philanthropic achievements include the creation of the Ambika Paul Foundation, which supports children's education and health. His death is mourned across the communities he diligently served and supported.

(With inputs from agencies.)

