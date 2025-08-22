Left Menu

Anurag Kashyap Returns to Roots with 'Nishaanchi'

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap's 'Nishaanchi' marks a return to his raw, instinctive filmmaking style. The crime drama, featuring debutant Aaishvary Thackray, follows twin brothers in the Hindi heartland. The film faced challenges from script to screen but re-emerged with new talent and is set to release on September 19.

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap unveils his latest venture, 'Nishaanchi', promising a return to the raw and instinctive style that initially defined his career.

Renowned for works like 'Black Friday' and 'Gangs of Wasseypur', Kashyap conceived 'Nishaanchi' nearly a decade ago, seeking to revisit a more unpolished form of filmmaking with fresh talent.

The narrative delves into the lives of twin brothers amid the Hindi heartland, with newcomer Aaishvary Thackray in dual roles and a supporting cast including Vedika Pinto and Mohd. Zeeshan Ayyub. After several delays, the film is set for a September 19 release by Flip Films, Jar Pictures, and Amazon MGM Studios India.

