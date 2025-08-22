Anurag Kashyap Returns to Roots with 'Nishaanchi'

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap unveils his latest venture, 'Nishaanchi', promising a return to the raw and instinctive style that initially defined his career.

Renowned for works like 'Black Friday' and 'Gangs of Wasseypur', Kashyap conceived 'Nishaanchi' nearly a decade ago, seeking to revisit a more unpolished form of filmmaking with fresh talent.

The narrative delves into the lives of twin brothers amid the Hindi heartland, with newcomer Aaishvary Thackray in dual roles and a supporting cast including Vedika Pinto and Mohd. Zeeshan Ayyub. After several delays, the film is set for a September 19 release by Flip Films, Jar Pictures, and Amazon MGM Studios India.