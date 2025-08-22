Hong Kong's 'Four Trails' Documentary Shatters Records and Opens UK Festival

The much-acclaimed Hong Kong documentary 'Four Trails' is set to make waves in the UK as it secures a theatrical release and is poised to inaugurate the Odyssey film festival in London on September 15, 2025. The film has captivated audiences with its intense portrayal of one of Hong Kong's toughest adventure challenges and has grossed nearly 1.4 million USD, making it the second-highest-grossing documentary in Hong Kong cinema history, according to Variety.

'Four Trails' is the brainchild of Hong Kong-born director Robin Lee and his producer brother Ben Lee. It focuses on participants of an ultra-marathon challenge devised by Andre Blumberg in 2012. The event compels contenders to conquer all four of Hong Kong's ultra-distance trails, collectively demanding a grueling 298 kilometers and an elevation gain twice that of Mount Everest, completed without reward in either 60 or 72 hours to earn the titles of finisher or survivor.

Robin Lee was awarded the best new director prize and received a best film editing nomination at the 43rd Hong Kong Film Awards, further cementing the film's acclaim. 'Four Trails', set to release theatrically in Singapore and headline the UK-based Odyssey film festival, aims to foster dialogue between British and Greater China film industries, aligning with this year's festival theme of 'Sports'. Artistic director Hiu Man Chan affirmed its perfect fit for the festival opening. The documentary continues its global screenings at international film festivals including those in Shanghai and Udine, with plans for the upcoming Golden Horse Film Festival in Taipei, as reported by ANI.

