Banu Mushtaq to Inaugurate Mysuru Dasara 2025
International Booker Prize winner Banu Mushtaq will inaugurate the Mysuru Dasara 2025 celebrations, elevating this cultural event with her presence. Noted for her literary work 'Hridaya Deepa', Mushtaq exemplifies the spirit of struggle and progressivism, adding to the grandiosity of Karnataka's celebrated festival.
In a notable development, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced that Banu Mushtaq, the acclaimed International Booker Prize winner, is set to inaugurate the prestigious Mysuru Dasara 2025 celebrations.
The festival, revered as 'Nada Habba', stands as a testament to Karnataka's cultural opulence and will highlight both traditional heritage and royal splendor.
Mushtaq's recognition for her compelling story collection 'Hridaya Deepa' positions her uniquely to grace the event, promising an auspicious commencement to the anticipated festivities.
