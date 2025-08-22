Banu Mushtaq to Inaugurate Mysuru Dasara 2025

In a notable development, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced that Banu Mushtaq, the acclaimed International Booker Prize winner, is set to inaugurate the prestigious Mysuru Dasara 2025 celebrations.

The festival, revered as 'Nada Habba', stands as a testament to Karnataka's cultural opulence and will highlight both traditional heritage and royal splendor.

Mushtaq's recognition for her compelling story collection 'Hridaya Deepa' positions her uniquely to grace the event, promising an auspicious commencement to the anticipated festivities.

