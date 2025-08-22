Left Menu

Banu Mushtaq to Inaugurate Mysuru Dasara 2025

International Booker Prize winner Banu Mushtaq will inaugurate the Mysuru Dasara 2025 celebrations, elevating this cultural event with her presence. Noted for her literary work 'Hridaya Deepa', Mushtaq exemplifies the spirit of struggle and progressivism, adding to the grandiosity of Karnataka's celebrated festival.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 22-08-2025 18:46 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 18:46 IST
Banu Mushtaq to Inaugurate Mysuru Dasara 2025
  • Country:
  • India

In a notable development, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced that Banu Mushtaq, the acclaimed International Booker Prize winner, is set to inaugurate the prestigious Mysuru Dasara 2025 celebrations.

The festival, revered as 'Nada Habba', stands as a testament to Karnataka's cultural opulence and will highlight both traditional heritage and royal splendor.

Mushtaq's recognition for her compelling story collection 'Hridaya Deepa' positions her uniquely to grace the event, promising an auspicious commencement to the anticipated festivities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The Fall of a Torturer: Michael Sang Correa Sentenced to Prison

The Fall of a Torturer: Michael Sang Correa Sentenced to Prison

 Global
2
Controversy Clouds Orsted's Revolution Wind Project

Controversy Clouds Orsted's Revolution Wind Project

 Global
3
Putin Sees Hope in Russia-US Relations Amid Arctic Cooperation Talks

Putin Sees Hope in Russia-US Relations Amid Arctic Cooperation Talks

 Russian Federation
4
Maxwell Denies Trump's Involvement in Epstein's Scandals: DOJ Releases Transcripts

Maxwell Denies Trump's Involvement in Epstein's Scandals: DOJ Releases Trans...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hybrid deep learning strengthens GDP forecasting amid economic volatility

FinTech and AI boost bank stability with Islamic banks benefiting most

Digital colonialism fears rise as Africa lacks resources to manage AI risks

Feminist AI framework pushes back against eurocentric and androcentric AI models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025