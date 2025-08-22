Left Menu

Neurodiverse Talent Shines at 'Sitaare Namo Bharat Mein' Photography Exhibition

The National Capital Region Transport Corporation, in partnership with Know Disability Organisation, is hosting a photography exhibition titled 'Sitaare Namo Bharat Mein' at Sarai Kale Khan Namo Bharat station. Showcasing works by young neurodiverse photographers, it's open till September 6, highlighting their unique perspectives and talents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-08-2025 22:45 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 22:45 IST
Neurodiverse Talent Shines at 'Sitaare Namo Bharat Mein' Photography Exhibition
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The National Capital Region Transport Corporation, in collaboration with the Know Disability Organisation, has launched a photography exhibition named 'Sitaare Namo Bharat Mein' at the Sarai Kale Khan Namo Bharat station. The display features the impressive work of young photographers with neurodiverse conditions.

This unique exhibition was inaugurated on World Photography Day and will be open to visitors until September 6. It is a testament to the talents of these young individuals affected by conditions such as ADHD, who have been learning photography through the Know Disability Organisation's supportive programs.

The exhibition showcases portraits that reveal personal journeys and emotions, with titles like 'More than my Label', 'Open Secret', and 'An Idea was Born', offering a glimpse into the perspectives of the photographers through their lenses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Putin Sees Hope in Russia-US Relations Amid Arctic Cooperation Talks

Putin Sees Hope in Russia-US Relations Amid Arctic Cooperation Talks

 Russian Federation
2
Maxwell Denies Trump's Involvement in Epstein's Scandals: DOJ Releases Transcripts

Maxwell Denies Trump's Involvement in Epstein's Scandals: DOJ Releases Trans...

 United States
3
Djokovic Gambles on US Open Success After Skipping Key Preparations

Djokovic Gambles on US Open Success After Skipping Key Preparations

 Global
4
Fed's Dilemma: Inflation Concerns vs Job Market Risks

Fed's Dilemma: Inflation Concerns vs Job Market Risks

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hybrid deep learning strengthens GDP forecasting amid economic volatility

FinTech and AI boost bank stability with Islamic banks benefiting most

Digital colonialism fears rise as Africa lacks resources to manage AI risks

Feminist AI framework pushes back against eurocentric and androcentric AI models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025