Neurodiverse Talent Shines at 'Sitaare Namo Bharat Mein' Photography Exhibition

The National Capital Region Transport Corporation, in collaboration with the Know Disability Organisation, has launched a photography exhibition named 'Sitaare Namo Bharat Mein' at the Sarai Kale Khan Namo Bharat station. The display features the impressive work of young photographers with neurodiverse conditions.

This unique exhibition was inaugurated on World Photography Day and will be open to visitors until September 6. It is a testament to the talents of these young individuals affected by conditions such as ADHD, who have been learning photography through the Know Disability Organisation's supportive programs.

The exhibition showcases portraits that reveal personal journeys and emotions, with titles like 'More than my Label', 'Open Secret', and 'An Idea was Born', offering a glimpse into the perspectives of the photographers through their lenses.

(With inputs from agencies.)