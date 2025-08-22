Posthumous Honors: Pioneers in Body Donation in Madhya Pradesh

In an unprecedented move, Madhya Pradesh police on Friday paid a posthumous guard of honour to two individuals who donated their bodies in Indore and Bhopal. This initiative was in line with Chief Minister Mohan Yadav's directive to accord state honours to those committed to body and organ donation posthumously.

The body of Ashok Verma, who passed away due to age-related issues, was dispatched to the Sri Aurobindo Institute of Medical Sciences with full state honours, becoming Indore's first recipient of such recognition. Verma had pledged his body through the Maharishi Dadhichi Dehdaan Angdaan Samiti after a bank career and managing a medical shop.

In Bhopal, Rama Chauda (79) received a guard of honour for her body donation to Gandhi Medical College. Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla praised Chauda's choice as an act that immortalizes human life through service, enhancing medical education. Dr. Kavita N Singh affirmed that the initiative boosts societal awareness regarding body donation.

(With inputs from agencies.)