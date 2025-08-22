Left Menu

Posthumous Honors: Pioneers in Body Donation in Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh police presented a guard of honour posthumously to two body donors. Ashok Verma and Rama Chauda were honoured for donating their bodies to medical sciences, marking a first in the state. This initiative is aimed at encouraging body donations, enhancing medical education and awareness.

Updated: 22-08-2025 23:38 IST
Posthumous Honors: Pioneers in Body Donation in Madhya Pradesh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In an unprecedented move, Madhya Pradesh police on Friday paid a posthumous guard of honour to two individuals who donated their bodies in Indore and Bhopal. This initiative was in line with Chief Minister Mohan Yadav's directive to accord state honours to those committed to body and organ donation posthumously.

The body of Ashok Verma, who passed away due to age-related issues, was dispatched to the Sri Aurobindo Institute of Medical Sciences with full state honours, becoming Indore's first recipient of such recognition. Verma had pledged his body through the Maharishi Dadhichi Dehdaan Angdaan Samiti after a bank career and managing a medical shop.

In Bhopal, Rama Chauda (79) received a guard of honour for her body donation to Gandhi Medical College. Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla praised Chauda's choice as an act that immortalizes human life through service, enhancing medical education. Dr. Kavita N Singh affirmed that the initiative boosts societal awareness regarding body donation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

