Jharkhand's Ambitious Plan to Boost Medical Education

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren announced an ambitious plan to increase the number of medical colleges in the state to 25-30 within the next five years.

Speaking at a function marking the inauguration of the first MBBS batch at a private medical college in Adityapur, Soren highlighted the government's dual focus on delivering quality education and modern healthcare services. He described the establishment of a medical college in the small district of Seraikela-Kharswan as a commendable effort.

Currently, Jharkhand has around 12 medical colleges, including private institutions. While acknowledging the challenges ahead, Soren expressed his commitment to strengthening the healthcare infrastructure at all levels.