Left Menu

Jharkhand's Ambitious Plan to Boost Medical Education

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren aims to expand the state's number of medical colleges to 25-30 within five years. He emphasizes enhancing the education and healthcare ecosystem, acknowledging current challenges. The state currently hosts 12 medical colleges, with a new addition in Seraikela-Kharswan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seraikela | Updated: 09-01-2026 22:54 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 22:54 IST
Jharkhand's Ambitious Plan to Boost Medical Education
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren announced an ambitious plan to increase the number of medical colleges in the state to 25-30 within the next five years.

Speaking at a function marking the inauguration of the first MBBS batch at a private medical college in Adityapur, Soren highlighted the government's dual focus on delivering quality education and modern healthcare services. He described the establishment of a medical college in the small district of Seraikela-Kharswan as a commendable effort.

Currently, Jharkhand has around 12 medical colleges, including private institutions. While acknowledging the challenges ahead, Soren expressed his commitment to strengthening the healthcare infrastructure at all levels.

TRENDING

1
Justice for Ankita: CBI Probe into Resort Receptionist's Murder

Justice for Ankita: CBI Probe into Resort Receptionist's Murder

 India
2
Swift Police Action on Solan Assault Case Quashes Law and Order Allegations

Swift Police Action on Solan Assault Case Quashes Law and Order Allegations

 India
3
National Shooting Coach Faces Sexual Assault Allegations Amidst Nationwide Hunt

National Shooting Coach Faces Sexual Assault Allegations Amidst Nationwide H...

 India
4
Venezuela Explores New Era of U.S. Diplomacy

Venezuela Explores New Era of U.S. Diplomacy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI must adopt healthcare-style consent rules

Agricultural waste could power next generation of biodegradable plastics

Machines still don’t know what harm is, and that’s a growing AI risk

Generative AI may be driving a global breakdown in shared reality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026