Jharkhand's Ambitious Plan to Boost Medical Education
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren aims to expand the state's number of medical colleges to 25-30 within five years. He emphasizes enhancing the education and healthcare ecosystem, acknowledging current challenges. The state currently hosts 12 medical colleges, with a new addition in Seraikela-Kharswan.
- Country:
- India
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren announced an ambitious plan to increase the number of medical colleges in the state to 25-30 within the next five years.
Speaking at a function marking the inauguration of the first MBBS batch at a private medical college in Adityapur, Soren highlighted the government's dual focus on delivering quality education and modern healthcare services. He described the establishment of a medical college in the small district of Seraikela-Kharswan as a commendable effort.
Currently, Jharkhand has around 12 medical colleges, including private institutions. While acknowledging the challenges ahead, Soren expressed his commitment to strengthening the healthcare infrastructure at all levels.