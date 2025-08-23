From 'Splitsville' to Slapstick: Covino and Marvin's Roller Coaster of Comedy

Michael Angelo Covino and Kyle Marvin's latest venture, 'Splitsville,' is a cinematic exploration of messy relationships delivered through slapstick humor, capturing life's absurdities with a comedic flair. The film, starring Dakota Johnson and Adria Arjona, opens with a whirlwind of personal disclosures and escalates with humorous twists.

The creative duo's filmmaking is marked by adventurous choices, such as a roller coaster scene shot on a 35 mm camera, exemplifying their commitment to authentic comedy. Covino describes Marvin as a modern-day Charlie Chaplin, capable of intuitively crafting humor in an unpredictable industry.

'Splitsville' draws inspiration from French and Italian cinema, stepping away from typical character arcs to focus on the human flaws that make comedy relatable. With its mix of star power and offbeat humor, the film aims to entertain beyond cinephile circles, resonating with broad audiences.

