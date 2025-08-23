Left Menu

Broken Lizard Returns with 'Super Troopers 3': A Cult Comedy Revival

The Broken Lizard comedy group returns with 'Super Troopers 3,' directed by Jay Chandrasekhar. Original cast members, including Brian Cox and Marisa Coughlan, reprise their roles with new additions like Nat Faxon. Production is underway by Searchlight Pictures with a script penned by the Broken Lizard team.

Super Troopers 3 shooting starts (Photo/instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

The beloved Broken Lizard comedy group is making a much-anticipated comeback, as filming has officially commenced for 'Super Troopers 3,' according to an exclusive report by Variety. Jay Chandrasekhar, the creative mind behind the first two cult hits, returns to both direct and star alongside fellow members Kevin Heffernan, Steve Lemme, Paul Soter, and Erik Stolhanske.

In an exciting development, Brian Cox will resume his role as the iconic Captain John O'Hagan, while Marisa Coughlan returns as Officer Ursula Hanson. The film also introduces a new ensemble, featuring Nat Faxon as Captain Todd Markowski, alongside Chace Crawford and Andrew Dismukes in key roles. The screenplay, crafted by the Broken Lizard team, signals another promising chapter in their comedic legacy, with production spearheaded by Richard Perello for Searchlight Pictures.

The original 'Super Troopers' has secured its place in cinematic history since its Sundance debut in 2001, followed by the well-received sequel in 2018. Both films, praised for their unique charm, were instrumental in solidifying Broken Lizard's comic presence. With 'Super Troopers 3,' the collaboration with Searchlight Pictures continues, marking yet another milestone in their fruitful association, previously noted in productions like Club Dread and Quasi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

