Margot Robbie Reveals Penguin's Cut from 'Birds of Prey'

'Birds of Prey', the 2020 film featuring Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, almost had the infamous Penguin as its villain. Initially penned by Christina Hodson, the script was altered at the behest of Matt Reeves, who intended to use the Penguin in 'The Batman'.

This change led to Black Mask, portrayed by Ewan McGregor, taking up the mantle of the film's antagonist. Robbie disclosed this information in an interview, explaining the insightful process behind the script's evolution.

The storyline revolves around Robbie's Harley Quinn collaborating with other heroines to thwart Black Mask's sinister plans. Robbie's upcoming projects include 'A Big Bold Beautiful Journey' and a 2026 release of 'Wuthering Heights', directed by Emerald Fennell.

