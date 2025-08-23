Enchanting Transformation: Inside the New 'Bigg Boss' House

As fans eagerly await the new season of the reality series 'Bigg Boss,' art director Omung Kumar unveils the captivating philosophy behind the show's remodelled house. This year, Kumar, in collaboration with production designer Vanita Garud, has crafted a visually striking theme: a 'cabin in the woods,' merging rustic charm with imaginative elements.

The show's 19th edition, hosted by the legendary Salman Khan, premieres this Sunday night. The freshly designed Bigg Boss house features a vibrant wooden structure intertwined with nature's essence and imaginative, subtle symbolism.

Among the standout features are hybrid animal sculptures, surprising twists, and playful touches with clever visual communication. While each room reflects a unique livable atmosphere, the Assembly Room stands out for its democratic flair. Meanwhile, host Salman Khan's interaction area symbolizes power with thematic elements like a phoenix and a lion crowned with majesty.

(With inputs from agencies.)