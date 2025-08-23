Tamil Nadu's Free Vaishnava Temple Tour for the Elderly: A Divine Journey
The Tamil Nadu Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments department is offering free spiritual tours to Vaishnava temples for elderly devotees. Scheduled for September and October, the initiative covers major temples across various districts. Participants must meet specific criteria, including an income cap and necessary documentation.
The Tamil Nadu Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments department has launched a spiritual tour initiative, inviting elderly devotees to embark on a divine journey across Vaishnava temples in the state.
Minister P K Sekar Babu has urged eligible devotees to seize this opportunity, highlighting that the tours are scheduled during Purattasi, a sacred month in the Tamil calendar.
The free tours, covering prominent temples in multiple districts, will accommodate 2,000 devotees. Applicants must meet age and income criteria, with a deadline set for September 25 for form submissions.
