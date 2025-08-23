Left Menu

Tamil Nadu's Free Vaishnava Temple Tour for the Elderly: A Divine Journey

The Tamil Nadu Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments department is offering free spiritual tours to Vaishnava temples for elderly devotees. Scheduled for September and October, the initiative covers major temples across various districts. Participants must meet specific criteria, including an income cap and necessary documentation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 23-08-2025 17:09 IST | Created: 23-08-2025 17:09 IST
Tamil Nadu's Free Vaishnava Temple Tour for the Elderly: A Divine Journey
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Tamil Nadu Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments department has launched a spiritual tour initiative, inviting elderly devotees to embark on a divine journey across Vaishnava temples in the state.

Minister P K Sekar Babu has urged eligible devotees to seize this opportunity, highlighting that the tours are scheduled during Purattasi, a sacred month in the Tamil calendar.

The free tours, covering prominent temples in multiple districts, will accommodate 2,000 devotees. Applicants must meet age and income criteria, with a deadline set for September 25 for form submissions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Mumbai Man's Rs 13 Crore Loss in Online Gaming Scam Sparks Cyber Investigation

Mumbai Man's Rs 13 Crore Loss in Online Gaming Scam Sparks Cyber Investigati...

 India
2
Zverev Eyes Grand Slam Glory Amidst Tennis Titans

Zverev Eyes Grand Slam Glory Amidst Tennis Titans

 United States
3
CBI Raids TMC MLA's Residence Amid Hospital Corruption Allegations

CBI Raids TMC MLA's Residence Amid Hospital Corruption Allegations

 India
4
Sri Lanka's Former President Faces Legal Turmoil Amid Health Concerns

Sri Lanka's Former President Faces Legal Turmoil Amid Health Concerns

 Sri Lanka

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hybrid deep learning strengthens GDP forecasting amid economic volatility

FinTech and AI boost bank stability with Islamic banks benefiting most

Digital colonialism fears rise as Africa lacks resources to manage AI risks

Feminist AI framework pushes back against eurocentric and androcentric AI models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025