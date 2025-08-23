Tamil Nadu's Free Vaishnava Temple Tour for the Elderly: A Divine Journey

The Tamil Nadu Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments department has launched a spiritual tour initiative, inviting elderly devotees to embark on a divine journey across Vaishnava temples in the state.

Minister P K Sekar Babu has urged eligible devotees to seize this opportunity, highlighting that the tours are scheduled during Purattasi, a sacred month in the Tamil calendar.

The free tours, covering prominent temples in multiple districts, will accommodate 2,000 devotees. Applicants must meet age and income criteria, with a deadline set for September 25 for form submissions.

(With inputs from agencies.)