Nushrratt Bharuccha Leads 'Uff Yeh Siyappa': A Comedy Entering Theaters This Fall

Bollywood star Nushrratt Bharuccha will shine in the upcoming comedy 'Uff Yeh Siyappa', scheduled for a big release on September 5. Directed by celebrated filmmaker G Ashok, the movie is produced by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg, promising to deliver an intriguing cinematic experience.

Bharuccha, alongside co-stars Nora Fatehi, Sohum Shah, Omkar Kapoor, and Sharib Hashmi, shared her excitement on Instagram, captioning a poster with, 'Pyaar mein bholi... gusse mein bandook ki goli.' Both Fatehi and Bharuccha have kept plot details under wraps, sparking interest and speculation among fans.

Shot post-COVID-19 pandemic without dialogues, the film promises a unique narrative bolstered by A R Rahman's music. The announcement has captivated audiences, eager to see how the intriguing silence translates on screen.

