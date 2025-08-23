India's Stellar Journey: From Bullock Carts to Spacecraft

The NCERT has introduced special modules that chart India's extraordinary journey from using bicycles and bullock carts for transporting rockets in the 1960s to achieving significant milestones in space exploration with Chandrayaan and Gaganyaan missions.

These modules, designed for both middle-stage and secondary students, chronicle how the Indian National Committee for Space Research, established in 1962 under Vikram Sarabhai's leadership, evolved into the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), carving a niche among global spacefaring nations.

Highlighting India's pioneering space endeavors, the educational content features landmark missions like Chandrayaan-1, which discovered water molecules on the Moon, and Mangalyaan, marking India as the first Asian country to reach Mars, as well as upcoming collaborations with NASA.

(With inputs from agencies.)