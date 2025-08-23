Left Menu

India's Stellar Journey: From Bullock Carts to Spacecraft

The remarkable evolution of India's space program from humble beginnings to its esteemed status in global space exploration is chronicled in NCERT modules. These educational resources highlight crucial missions, noteworthy astronauts, and international collaborations, underscoring India's contributions to science and technology.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-08-2025 19:44 IST | Created: 23-08-2025 19:44 IST
India's Stellar Journey: From Bullock Carts to Spacecraft
  • Country:
  • India

The NCERT has introduced special modules that chart India's extraordinary journey from using bicycles and bullock carts for transporting rockets in the 1960s to achieving significant milestones in space exploration with Chandrayaan and Gaganyaan missions.

These modules, designed for both middle-stage and secondary students, chronicle how the Indian National Committee for Space Research, established in 1962 under Vikram Sarabhai's leadership, evolved into the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), carving a niche among global spacefaring nations.

Highlighting India's pioneering space endeavors, the educational content features landmark missions like Chandrayaan-1, which discovered water molecules on the Moon, and Mangalyaan, marking India as the first Asian country to reach Mars, as well as upcoming collaborations with NASA.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Mumbai Man's Rs 13 Crore Loss in Online Gaming Scam Sparks Cyber Investigation

Mumbai Man's Rs 13 Crore Loss in Online Gaming Scam Sparks Cyber Investigati...

 India
2
Zverev Eyes Grand Slam Glory Amidst Tennis Titans

Zverev Eyes Grand Slam Glory Amidst Tennis Titans

 United States
3
CBI Raids TMC MLA's Residence Amid Hospital Corruption Allegations

CBI Raids TMC MLA's Residence Amid Hospital Corruption Allegations

 India
4
Sri Lanka's Former President Faces Legal Turmoil Amid Health Concerns

Sri Lanka's Former President Faces Legal Turmoil Amid Health Concerns

 Sri Lanka

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hybrid deep learning strengthens GDP forecasting amid economic volatility

FinTech and AI boost bank stability with Islamic banks benefiting most

Digital colonialism fears rise as Africa lacks resources to manage AI risks

Feminist AI framework pushes back against eurocentric and androcentric AI models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025