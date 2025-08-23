India's Stellar Journey: From Bullock Carts to Spacecraft
The remarkable evolution of India's space program from humble beginnings to its esteemed status in global space exploration is chronicled in NCERT modules. These educational resources highlight crucial missions, noteworthy astronauts, and international collaborations, underscoring India's contributions to science and technology.
The NCERT has introduced special modules that chart India's extraordinary journey from using bicycles and bullock carts for transporting rockets in the 1960s to achieving significant milestones in space exploration with Chandrayaan and Gaganyaan missions.
These modules, designed for both middle-stage and secondary students, chronicle how the Indian National Committee for Space Research, established in 1962 under Vikram Sarabhai's leadership, evolved into the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), carving a niche among global spacefaring nations.
Highlighting India's pioneering space endeavors, the educational content features landmark missions like Chandrayaan-1, which discovered water molecules on the Moon, and Mangalyaan, marking India as the first Asian country to reach Mars, as well as upcoming collaborations with NASA.
