Space Odyssey: Shukla's Journey from Lucknow to the Stars

Shubhanshu Shukla, a Group Captain in the Indian Air Force, recently recounted his experiences from the Axiom-4 mission to the International Space Station. The astronaut, who became the first Indian to reach the ISS, described the rigorous training and the 'very exhilarating' mission, including survival tests in simulated environments and learning photography to document space experiences.

Shukla, known by his callsign 'Shux', detailed the intense lift-off experience as the spacecraft launched from the Kennedy Space Center on June 25. He reminisced about his space journey at an event hosted by the Indian Air Force, highlighting the camaraderie with crew members from diverse cultures and the challenges of daily life aboard the ISS, from eating to using the washroom in microgravity.

Reflecting on the celestial beauty of Earth from space, Shukla expressed awe at India's unique landscape, describing it as one of the most beautiful sights. He emphasized the importance of teamwork and shared his insights into the expansive training that covered everything from medicine to science experiments, underscoring the mission's transformative impact on his life.

(With inputs from agencies.)