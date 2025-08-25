Bengal Files: Cinema as Art, Not Politics

Sourav Das, actor in 'The Bengal Files', asserts that cinema should be appreciated as an art form, free of political or ideological bias.

The film, directed by Vivek Agnihotri, is the final part of 'The Files' trilogy and revisits the 1946 communal riots in Kolkata. Scheduled for release on September 5, the film is among the longest in Indian cinema with a runtime of 204 minutes.

Das, portraying Gopal Mukhopadhyay, a man known for rallying resistance during the violence, highlights the importance of presenting historical facts without fear of reopening old wounds.

