Delhi's Renewed Battle Against Air Pollution: A Policy Shift

Delhi's Environment Minister, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, emphasized the city's reinvigorated commitment to combating air pollution during a press briefing on Friday. He stressed that success relies on both government efforts and public cooperation, urging citizens from Delhi and neighboring states to participate actively in this ongoing battle.

In a detailed brief before the Delhi Legislative Assembly, Sirsa presented a sharp critique of the previous Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, highlighting their alleged inability to effectively manage pollution over the last decade, despite legal interventions. He contrasted this with the current administration's achievements over the past 11 months, citing them as a turning point.

Sirsa unveiled the government's comprehensive five-pillar strategy that tackles dust, waste, and industrial pollution, along with vehicular emissions and green cover expansion. This includes innovative solutions like 'No PUC, No Fuel' policy, expansion of electronic bus fleet, and creation of new urban forests. He also noted significant institutional reforms enhancing air quality governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)