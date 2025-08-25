Left Menu

Homecoming Gala: India's Space Hero Celebrated in Lucknow

Indian Air Force Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, the first Indian to visit the International Space Station, received a grand welcome as he returned to his hometown Lucknow. Celebrations included roadshows, school participations, and the announcement of a park being named in his honor. The event highlighted India's achievements in space exploration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 25-08-2025 13:05 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 13:05 IST
Indian Air Force Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla returned to Lucknow to overwhelming cheers as the first Indian to conquer the International Space Station. His hometown reception was nothing short of celebratory, with family and throngs of supporters waving tricolours and chanting patriotic slogans.

Shukla's visit came after he landed in India on August 17, engaging in extensive outreach events, including a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. His arrival was marked by drums, trumpets, and vibrantly costumed students depicting space themes, as citywide digital screens showcased snippets of his space odyssey.

Lucknow's Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak lauded Shukla's achievements, while preparations in the city saw a significant cleanup and decorative touches in anticipation of his moments through hometown streets. His home roads were adorned with posters and banners as Shukla embarked on a major celebration journey in Gomti Nagar Extension.

