Cultural Revival: Lord Parshuram's Statue Installed Amid Vedic Chants in Sambhal

The installation of a statue of Lord Parshuram at the Shankar Inter College crossing in Sambhal was a ceremonious event, marked by the chanting of Vedic hymns, according to the organising committee.

Unveiled by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in August, the statue is viewed as a symbol of cultural revival for the region known for its mythological significance.

Local dignitaries, including Karnpuri Maharaj, Rajesh Singhal, and Anant Agrawal, attended the event along with many devotees. The four-foot brass statue, costing over Rs 3 lakh, underscores a commitment to rejuvenate Sambhal's historic pilgrimage sites.

(With inputs from agencies.)