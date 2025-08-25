Left Menu

Cultural Revival: Lord Parshuram's Statue Installed Amid Vedic Chants in Sambhal

A statue of Lord Parshuram was installed at the Shankar Inter College crossing in Sambhal, attended by notable dignitaries and devotees. The event marks a cultural revival in the region. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath laid the foundation. The statue weighs 150 kg and cost over Rs 3 lakh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sambhal | Updated: 25-08-2025 15:21 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 15:21 IST
Cultural Revival: Lord Parshuram's Statue Installed Amid Vedic Chants in Sambhal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The installation of a statue of Lord Parshuram at the Shankar Inter College crossing in Sambhal was a ceremonious event, marked by the chanting of Vedic hymns, according to the organising committee.

Unveiled by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in August, the statue is viewed as a symbol of cultural revival for the region known for its mythological significance.

Local dignitaries, including Karnpuri Maharaj, Rajesh Singhal, and Anant Agrawal, attended the event along with many devotees. The four-foot brass statue, costing over Rs 3 lakh, underscores a commitment to rejuvenate Sambhal's historic pilgrimage sites.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
LRQA Shines at CISO Singapore 2025: Pioneering Cybersecurity Excellence

LRQA Shines at CISO Singapore 2025: Pioneering Cybersecurity Excellence

 Singapore
2
Paramjit Singh's Leadership Set to Drive Komerz India's Growth

Paramjit Singh's Leadership Set to Drive Komerz India's Growth

 India
3
Syria's President to Address U.N. General Assembly

Syria's President to Address U.N. General Assembly

 Global
4
Justice Delivered: Mauvin Godinho Acquitted in 1998 Power Rebate Case

Justice Delivered: Mauvin Godinho Acquitted in 1998 Power Rebate Case

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Community Deliberation Shifts Local Funds Toward Climate Adaptation in Indonesia

The Gambia’s Economy Rebounds, Yet Rising Debt Casts a Long Shadow on Progress

Indonesia Faces Unequal Burden as Coal Transition Threatens Jobs and Livelihoods

CBAM to Reshape Global Trade: Developing Nations Face Risks, Some See Opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025