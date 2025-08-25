Cultural Revival: Lord Parshuram's Statue Installed Amid Vedic Chants in Sambhal
A statue of Lord Parshuram was installed at the Shankar Inter College crossing in Sambhal, attended by notable dignitaries and devotees. The event marks a cultural revival in the region. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath laid the foundation. The statue weighs 150 kg and cost over Rs 3 lakh.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Sambhal | Updated: 25-08-2025 15:21 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 15:21 IST
- Country:
- India
The installation of a statue of Lord Parshuram at the Shankar Inter College crossing in Sambhal was a ceremonious event, marked by the chanting of Vedic hymns, according to the organising committee.
Unveiled by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in August, the statue is viewed as a symbol of cultural revival for the region known for its mythological significance.
Local dignitaries, including Karnpuri Maharaj, Rajesh Singhal, and Anant Agrawal, attended the event along with many devotees. The four-foot brass statue, costing over Rs 3 lakh, underscores a commitment to rejuvenate Sambhal's historic pilgrimage sites.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Yogi Adityanath: Championing Swift and Accessible Justice in UP
Yogi Adityanath Unveils New Venues for Affordable Weddings and Events in Gorakhpur
Did Yogi Adityanath resign as UP CM after Kumbh Mela stampede in Prayagraj, in which 39 people were killed? questions CM Siddaramaiah.
Yogi Adityanath Pays Tribute to Kalyan Singh, Emphasizes BJP's Legacy
Yogi Adityanath Champions UP's Transformation, Criticizes Opposition