UP Diwas-2026 to showcase state's heritage, capabilities: CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh will celebrate UP Diwas-2026 in a grand and globally visible format, showcasing the state's identity, heritage, and capabilities, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Thursday. Reviewing the preparations, the chief minister revealed that the three-day event, scheduled from January 24 to 26, will feature main celebrations at Lucknow's Rashtriya Prerna Sthal, with simultaneous programmes at all district headquarters, Raj Bhavans across India, and Indian embassies abroad. Ministers have been tasked with engaging Non-Resident Uttar Pradeshites during these events to strengthen their connection with the state's cultural roots.

''UP Diwas is not merely a formal celebration; it is a platform to present the state's cultural legacy, historical consciousness, economic strength, and development journey to the world,'' Adityanath said. He emphasised that the celebrations should be dignified, well-organised, innovative, and involve wide public participation.

Highlights of UP Diwas-2026 will include singing, dance, music, and drama competitions at district, divisional, and state levels, along with special films showcasing the development journey of each district. Outstanding citizens, entrepreneurs, athletes, women, doctors, scientists, and progressive farmers will be honoured with awards like the 'Uttar Pradesh Gaurav Samman', 'Vishwakarma Shram Samman', and 'Mati Kala Board Samman'.

The event will also reflect the state's historical and intellectual heritage through dramatic presentations on figures such as Birsa Munda, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Vallabhbhai Patel, and Ahilyabai Holkar, along with special performances commemorating the 150th anniversary of the creation of Vande Mataram.

Youth participation will be a key focus, with students from Bhatkhande Sanskriti University performing dance-dramas on themes of ''Viksit Bharat, Viksit Uttar Pradesh''. Advanced technology, including 3D and fibre models, virtual reality tours, 360-degree films, quizzes, and photo exhibitions, will be used to highlight the state's culture.

In a festival-like atmosphere, open-mic sessions, street plays, puppet theatre, rangoli, traditional dress competitions, culinary contests, and Kala Gram events will also be organised. Prestigious music houses from Agra, Banaras, Kirana, Lakhimpur, Rampur, and Badaun will give special performances.

The chief minister stressed that all programs should be timely, coordinated, and of high quality, making UP Diwas-2026 a memorable and inspiring celebration of the state's identity, pride, and development journey.

