Leadership Convergence: Yogi Adityanath and Kavinder Gupta Meet PM Modi
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Ladakh Lieutenant Governor Kavinder Gupta met Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The discussions, confirmed in posts by the PMO, highlight the ongoing governance collaborations in India.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-01-2026 13:50 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 13:50 IST
- Country:
- India
In a high-profile meeting in New Delhi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The gathering was noted in an official communication from the Prime Minister's Office via social media platform X.
In another notable meeting, Ladakh Lieutenant Governor Kavinder Gupta also had a session with the Prime Minister, underscoring the continuous collaborative governance efforts across the Indian states and territories.
The meetings reflect both the importance of strategic alliances and the strengthening of administrative relationships at various levels of government within the country.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Ajit Pawar Takes Stand Against Local Leadership in Pune Elections
Balochistan Enforced Disappearances: A Deepening Crisis in Governance
Village Leadership in Cattle Theft Scandal
South Korea and China to Boost AI Collaboration, Says President Lee
Novak Djokovic Steps Back from PTPA Amid Governance Concerns