Left Menu

Bright Horizons: Astronaut Shukla's Stellar Journey and Vision for Future Explorers

Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla returned to his hometown, highlighting the transformative landscape of space exploration and encouraging the younger generation to aspire for the stars. His experiences on the Axiom-4 mission underscore the importance of perseverance. Shukla's journey inspires many, emphasizing a promising future in space endeavors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 25-08-2025 15:29 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 15:29 IST
Bright Horizons: Astronaut Shukla's Stellar Journey and Vision for Future Explorers
Astronaut
  • Country:
  • India

Astronaut and Indian Air Force Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla emphasized the evolving landscape of space exploration during a visit to his hometown. Speaking at City Montessori School, Shukla encouraged students to dream big and embrace the opportunities of a bright future in space missions.

After returning to India from his historic Axiom-4 space mission, Shukla engaged with the community, highlighting his training and experiences aboard the International Space Station. He shared insights with children about the potential of space exploration and their opportunity to be part of it.

Shukla's inspiring speech, filled with humor and warmth, resonated with students as he urged them to persevere in their ambitions. His return home was marked by emotional moments with family and a joyous reception from his school and community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Blaze Engulfs Dammaiguda Scrap Yard

Blaze Engulfs Dammaiguda Scrap Yard

 India
2
Japan-U.S. Trade Talks: A New Chapter in Economic Diplomacy

Japan-U.S. Trade Talks: A New Chapter in Economic Diplomacy

 Japan
3
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta's Security Escalated: From Attack to Z+ Protection

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta's Security Escalated: From Attack to Z+ Protection

 India
4
Maharashtra's Scrutiny of Ladki Bahin Scheme Reveals Ineligible Beneficiaries

Maharashtra's Scrutiny of Ladki Bahin Scheme Reveals Ineligible Beneficiarie...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Community Deliberation Shifts Local Funds Toward Climate Adaptation in Indonesia

The Gambia’s Economy Rebounds, Yet Rising Debt Casts a Long Shadow on Progress

Indonesia Faces Unequal Burden as Coal Transition Threatens Jobs and Livelihoods

CBAM to Reshape Global Trade: Developing Nations Face Risks, Some See Opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025