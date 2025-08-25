Bright Horizons: Astronaut Shukla's Stellar Journey and Vision for Future Explorers

Astronaut and Indian Air Force Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla emphasized the evolving landscape of space exploration during a visit to his hometown. Speaking at City Montessori School, Shukla encouraged students to dream big and embrace the opportunities of a bright future in space missions.

After returning to India from his historic Axiom-4 space mission, Shukla engaged with the community, highlighting his training and experiences aboard the International Space Station. He shared insights with children about the potential of space exploration and their opportunity to be part of it.

Shukla's inspiring speech, filled with humor and warmth, resonated with students as he urged them to persevere in their ambitions. His return home was marked by emotional moments with family and a joyous reception from his school and community.

