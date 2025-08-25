Bombay High Court Clears 'Ajey' Film Release

The Bombay High Court has green-lighted the release of 'Ajey: The Untold Story of a Yogi,' a film purportedly depicting the life of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Justices Revati Mohite Dere and Neela Gokhale directed the censor board to grant certification without requiring any edits, overturning previous objections by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

The court's decision came after reviewing the movie, stating that it found nothing objectionable, thus setting aside the CBFC's orders for cuts and edits.

(With inputs from agencies.)