Bombay High Court Clears 'Ajey' Film Release

The Bombay High Court has authorized the release of the film 'Ajey: The Untold Story of a Yogi,' inspired by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's life. Despite the Central Board of Film Certification's previous objections and recommendation for edits, the court found no issues, allowing its release uncut.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 25-08-2025 18:44 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 18:44 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Bombay High Court has green-lighted the release of 'Ajey: The Untold Story of a Yogi,' a film purportedly depicting the life of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Justices Revati Mohite Dere and Neela Gokhale directed the censor board to grant certification without requiring any edits, overturning previous objections by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

The court's decision came after reviewing the movie, stating that it found nothing objectionable, thus setting aside the CBFC's orders for cuts and edits.

(With inputs from agencies.)

