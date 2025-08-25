Visva Bharati University to Launch New Website Celebrating Tagore's Legacy

Visva Bharati University has announced plans to launch a new, interactive website, retaining a key focus on its founder, Nobel Laureate Rabindranath Tagore. The old website already features Tagore's photograph, and the updated version will incorporate it once again.

Recent media reports noted the absence of Tagore's image on the university's official site, prompting clarification from a university spokesperson. They attributed any missing visuals to ongoing technical updates, emphasizing that the current platform does include Tagore's presence.

The spokesperson assured that the updated site aims for a full launch within 15 to 20 days, maintaining Tagore's enduring presence as integral to the university's identity, past, present, and future.

(With inputs from agencies.)