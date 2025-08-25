Left Menu

Space Glory and Political Rancor: Captain Shukla's Historic Achievement

Captain Shubhanshu Shukla becomes the first Indian astronaut to reach the International Space Station, sparking political debates. Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav criticizes BJP leaders for their astrology beliefs, while Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak defends India's traditions and attacks Yadav's stance on Hindu practices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 25-08-2025 20:41 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 20:41 IST
Space Glory and Political Rancor: Captain Shukla's Historic Achievement
Captain Shukla
  • Country:
  • India

Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla's achievement as the first Indian astronaut on the International Space Station was lauded by Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav. Despite this accomplishment, Yadav took the moment to critique BJP leaders, asserting they prioritize astrology over scientific progress.

During a press conference, Yadav commended Shukla's hard work and training while highlighting BJP's tendency to obtain undeserved credit, pointing at the government-organized reception for Shukla. Yadav also addressed remarks by BJP MP Anurag Thakur connecting Lord Hanuman to space travel, mocking such superstitious associations.

In response, Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak accused Yadav of disrespecting Hindu traditions and demanded an apology, asserting that Yadav's comments reflect disdain for India's rich cultural heritage. Shukla's return after his space mission marks a significant milestone, intersecting with ongoing political skirmishes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

