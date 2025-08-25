Space Glory and Political Rancor: Captain Shukla's Historic Achievement

Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla's achievement as the first Indian astronaut on the International Space Station was lauded by Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav. Despite this accomplishment, Yadav took the moment to critique BJP leaders, asserting they prioritize astrology over scientific progress.

During a press conference, Yadav commended Shukla's hard work and training while highlighting BJP's tendency to obtain undeserved credit, pointing at the government-organized reception for Shukla. Yadav also addressed remarks by BJP MP Anurag Thakur connecting Lord Hanuman to space travel, mocking such superstitious associations.

In response, Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak accused Yadav of disrespecting Hindu traditions and demanded an apology, asserting that Yadav's comments reflect disdain for India's rich cultural heritage. Shukla's return after his space mission marks a significant milestone, intersecting with ongoing political skirmishes.

(With inputs from agencies.)