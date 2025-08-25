Left Menu

Tragic Incident: Investigation into Dog Deaths at NY Boarding Facility

Authorities are investigating the deaths of 21 dogs at Anastasia's Acres Dog Boarding Facility in Argyle, New York. Another dog was taken for treatment, but details remain undisclosed. The facility's owners are cooperating with the investigation, while the facility is closed indefinitely.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 25-08-2025 21:18 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 21:18 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office is probing the mysterious deaths of 21 dogs at a boarding facility in upstate New York. The tragic discovery was made at Anastasia's Acres Dog Boarding Facility in Argyle on Sunday.

In addition to the fatalities, another dog required veterinary care, although specifics about the animal's condition remain unclear. The facility's owners have shown full cooperation with the ongoing investigation.

Communication with the facility has proved difficult; its phone went unanswered on Monday, and an emailed request for comment received no immediate response. A social media statement announced its closure until further notice.

