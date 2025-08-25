Tragic Incident: Investigation into Dog Deaths at NY Boarding Facility

The Washington County Sheriff's Office is probing the mysterious deaths of 21 dogs at a boarding facility in upstate New York. The tragic discovery was made at Anastasia's Acres Dog Boarding Facility in Argyle on Sunday.

In addition to the fatalities, another dog required veterinary care, although specifics about the animal's condition remain unclear. The facility's owners have shown full cooperation with the ongoing investigation.

Communication with the facility has proved difficult; its phone went unanswered on Monday, and an emailed request for comment received no immediate response. A social media statement announced its closure until further notice.