Delhi's Ambitious Leap to Global Tourism Stardom

Delhi's government is on a mission to elevate the national capital as a global tourism hub. Tourism Minister Kapil Mishra revealed plans for a branding campaign at a recent seminar held at the Constitution Club of India.

The event gathered various stakeholders, including tourist transporters and tour operators, to share insights and discuss strategies to promote Delhi as a prime destination for international travelers.

The initiative includes a focus on both heritage and modern attractions. Minister Mishra asserted that insights from industry experts will be pivotal as the government works collectively to address policy issues and meet tourism goals in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision.