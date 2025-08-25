Delhi's Ambitious Leap to Global Tourism Stardom
Delhi plans to boost its global tourism image with a branding campaign. At a seminar, Tourism Minister Kapil Mishra emphasized focusing on both heritage and modern tourist sites. The city aims to become a world-class tourist destination by leveraging insights from tourism industry experts.
Delhi's government is on a mission to elevate the national capital as a global tourism hub. Tourism Minister Kapil Mishra revealed plans for a branding campaign at a recent seminar held at the Constitution Club of India.
The event gathered various stakeholders, including tourist transporters and tour operators, to share insights and discuss strategies to promote Delhi as a prime destination for international travelers.
The initiative includes a focus on both heritage and modern attractions. Minister Mishra asserted that insights from industry experts will be pivotal as the government works collectively to address policy issues and meet tourism goals in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision.