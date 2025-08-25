Left Menu

Delhi's Ambitious Leap to Global Tourism Stardom

Delhi plans to boost its global tourism image with a branding campaign. At a seminar, Tourism Minister Kapil Mishra emphasized focusing on both heritage and modern tourist sites. The city aims to become a world-class tourist destination by leveraging insights from tourism industry experts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-08-2025 21:52 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 21:52 IST
Delhi's Ambitious Leap to Global Tourism Stardom
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi's government is on a mission to elevate the national capital as a global tourism hub. Tourism Minister Kapil Mishra revealed plans for a branding campaign at a recent seminar held at the Constitution Club of India.

The event gathered various stakeholders, including tourist transporters and tour operators, to share insights and discuss strategies to promote Delhi as a prime destination for international travelers.

The initiative includes a focus on both heritage and modern attractions. Minister Mishra asserted that insights from industry experts will be pivotal as the government works collectively to address policy issues and meet tourism goals in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision.

TRENDING

1
India Gears Up for Nationwide Celebration of National Sports Day 2025

India Gears Up for Nationwide Celebration of National Sports Day 2025

 India
2
Zelenskiy's Diplomatic Strategy: Engaging the U.S. to Pressure Russia

Zelenskiy's Diplomatic Strategy: Engaging the U.S. to Pressure Russia

 Global
3
IIT Council Embraces AI in Education: A New Era for Indian Institutes

IIT Council Embraces AI in Education: A New Era for Indian Institutes

 India
4
Shift in Turbine Supplier: Germany's Luxcara Rethinks Chinese Turbine Deal

Shift in Turbine Supplier: Germany's Luxcara Rethinks Chinese Turbine Deal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From data to action: How AI and digital twins are changing face of immunization programs

Digital twins driving precision, sustainability and AI integration in agriculture

Human-centered AI spurs smarter, safer, and more adaptive city spaces

Ethical and inclusive AI is key to the next era of cyber education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025