Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Banu Mushtaq's Selection to Inaugurate Mysuru Dasara

Senior BJP leaders question Karnataka government's decision to have Booker Prize-winning author Banu Mushtaq inaugurate Mysuru Dasara festivities. The selection of Mushtaq, known for her critiques on religious symbolism, has sparked a debate on secularism and religious sensitivities at state festivals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 25-08-2025 21:56 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 21:56 IST
Controversy Erupts Over Banu Mushtaq's Selection to Inaugurate Mysuru Dasara
  • Country:
  • India

The Karnataka government's decision to invite Booker Prize-winning author Banu Mushtaq to inaugurate the renowned Mysuru Dasara celebrations has ignited a political firestorm. Senior BJP leaders expressed concerns over Mushtaq's past critiques of Kannada cultural and religious symbols.

Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya accused the Congress-led state government of orchestrating a plan influenced by urban naxals and Marxists. Surya criticized the decision as part of a broader agenda against Hindu cultural practices.

Karnataka Ministers defended the decision, emphasizing the secular nature of the state festival. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced Mushtaq's role in the inauguration, stating it reflects inclusivity amid ongoing criticism from BJP leaders.

TRENDING

1
India Gears Up for Nationwide Celebration of National Sports Day 2025

India Gears Up for Nationwide Celebration of National Sports Day 2025

 India
2
Zelenskiy's Diplomatic Strategy: Engaging the U.S. to Pressure Russia

Zelenskiy's Diplomatic Strategy: Engaging the U.S. to Pressure Russia

 Global
3
IIT Council Embraces AI in Education: A New Era for Indian Institutes

IIT Council Embraces AI in Education: A New Era for Indian Institutes

 India
4
Shift in Turbine Supplier: Germany's Luxcara Rethinks Chinese Turbine Deal

Shift in Turbine Supplier: Germany's Luxcara Rethinks Chinese Turbine Deal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From data to action: How AI and digital twins are changing face of immunization programs

Digital twins driving precision, sustainability and AI integration in agriculture

Human-centered AI spurs smarter, safer, and more adaptive city spaces

Ethical and inclusive AI is key to the next era of cyber education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025