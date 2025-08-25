Controversy Erupts Over Banu Mushtaq's Selection to Inaugurate Mysuru Dasara
Senior BJP leaders question Karnataka government's decision to have Booker Prize-winning author Banu Mushtaq inaugurate Mysuru Dasara festivities. The selection of Mushtaq, known for her critiques on religious symbolism, has sparked a debate on secularism and religious sensitivities at state festivals.
- Country:
- India
The Karnataka government's decision to invite Booker Prize-winning author Banu Mushtaq to inaugurate the renowned Mysuru Dasara celebrations has ignited a political firestorm. Senior BJP leaders expressed concerns over Mushtaq's past critiques of Kannada cultural and religious symbols.
Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya accused the Congress-led state government of orchestrating a plan influenced by urban naxals and Marxists. Surya criticized the decision as part of a broader agenda against Hindu cultural practices.
Karnataka Ministers defended the decision, emphasizing the secular nature of the state festival. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced Mushtaq's role in the inauguration, stating it reflects inclusivity amid ongoing criticism from BJP leaders.
ALSO READ
BJP Leaders Slam Rahul Gandhi for 'Double Standards' on Corruption
Himachal BJP Leadership Huddles at Dhumal's Hub
Prashant Kishor's Insight: The Hardening Trajectory of BJP Leadership
Rajiv Bindal Unveils New BJP Leadership Team in Himachal Pradesh
Tripura BJP Leaders Meet Amit Shah to Boost Tribal Development