Controversy Erupts Over Banu Mushtaq's Selection to Inaugurate Mysuru Dasara

The Karnataka government's decision to invite Booker Prize-winning author Banu Mushtaq to inaugurate the renowned Mysuru Dasara celebrations has ignited a political firestorm. Senior BJP leaders expressed concerns over Mushtaq's past critiques of Kannada cultural and religious symbols.

Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya accused the Congress-led state government of orchestrating a plan influenced by urban naxals and Marxists. Surya criticized the decision as part of a broader agenda against Hindu cultural practices.

Karnataka Ministers defended the decision, emphasizing the secular nature of the state festival. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced Mushtaq's role in the inauguration, stating it reflects inclusivity amid ongoing criticism from BJP leaders.