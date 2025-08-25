Kneecap's U.S. Tour Halted Amid Terrorism Charge Controversy

Kneecap, the renowned Irish rap group, announced the cancellation of its much-anticipated 15-date U.S. tour, initially slated for October. The decision comes as the group's member Liam Óg Ó hAnnaidh, known as Mo Chara, faces a critical court hearing on terrorism charges in London.

Ó hAnnaidh is accused of exhibiting a Hezbollah flag at a London performance, an act considered illegal under the Terrorism Act. The Belfast-based band maintains the flag was tossed on stage spontaneously. The September 26 court date is too close to the tour's start to proceed as planned, leading to the halt.

Kneecap's statement decried the charges as part of a wider 'witch-hunt' by the British authorities aimed at suppressing their political expressions. Despite the setback, the band stands firm in its advocacy, garnering the staunch support of fans and audiences alike.

