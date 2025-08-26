Soulful Notes: Rahul Vaidya's Enthralling Performance at Iconic Ganesh Chaturthi Festival

Singer Rahul Vaidya has expressed his excitement and anticipation for the upcoming Ganesh Chaturthi festivities. He is scheduled to lead a live concert at the iconic Lalbaugcha Raja in Mumbai while also planning personal celebrations at home.

During an interview with ANI, Vaidya shared insights into his five-day Ganpati celebration. Despite his modesty about decorations and cooking, he took personal charge of acquiring the Ganpati idol, leaving other preparations to his wife, Disha. He noted that last year's dengue diagnosis hindered his participation, and this year he is keenly involved.

Vaidya's upcoming Lalbaugcha Raja performance is especially meaningful. He plans to sing his new song, 'Sukhkarta X Jai Jai Ganesha,' along with several traditional bhajans. The event, according to Vaidya, is a unique opportunity, with him feeling privileged to perform on such an esteemed stage. The concert will feature performances by various artists and will be available live on JioHotstar on August 27, 2025, at 7 pm.

(With inputs from agencies.)