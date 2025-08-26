Banu Mushtaq: Celebrating Cultural Unity at Mysuru Dasara 2025

International literary figure Banu Mushtaq has been selected to inaugurate the Mysuru Dasara 2025 celebrations, sparking a notable debate. Despite opposition from BJP politicians, Mushtaq has reaffirmed her admiration for the festival and Goddess Chamundeshwari, the central deity of the celebrations.

Controversy erupted due to past remarks made by Mushtaq in a video, where she questioned the deity status assigned to the Kannada language, prompting some leaders to demand clarity on her stance towards Goddess Chamundeshwari. However, Mushtaq has clarified that she respects and cherishes the cultural rituals observed during the festival.

Mysuru Dasara, also known as 'Nada Habba', is a grand state festival. The 2025 festivities are anticipated to be an extravagant display of Karnataka's cultural heritage, starting on September 22 and ending on Vijayadashami, October 2.

(With inputs from agencies.)