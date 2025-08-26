Left Menu

Banu Mushtaq: Celebrating Cultural Unity at Mysuru Dasara 2025

International Booker Prize winner Banu Mushtaq has been invited to inaugurate the Mysuru Dasara 2025 celebrations. Despite objections from BJP leaders, Mushtaq affirms her respect for the festival's cultural and religious significance. The controversy arose from a past video where she questioned the worship of the Kannada language as a goddess.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hassan | Updated: 26-08-2025 10:33 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 10:33 IST
Banu Mushtaq: Celebrating Cultural Unity at Mysuru Dasara 2025
  • Country:
  • India

International literary figure Banu Mushtaq has been selected to inaugurate the Mysuru Dasara 2025 celebrations, sparking a notable debate. Despite opposition from BJP politicians, Mushtaq has reaffirmed her admiration for the festival and Goddess Chamundeshwari, the central deity of the celebrations.

Controversy erupted due to past remarks made by Mushtaq in a video, where she questioned the deity status assigned to the Kannada language, prompting some leaders to demand clarity on her stance towards Goddess Chamundeshwari. However, Mushtaq has clarified that she respects and cherishes the cultural rituals observed during the festival.

Mysuru Dasara, also known as 'Nada Habba', is a grand state festival. The 2025 festivities are anticipated to be an extravagant display of Karnataka's cultural heritage, starting on September 22 and ending on Vijayadashami, October 2.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
A Jurist's Transition: Sudershan Reddy's Vice Presidential Bid

A Jurist's Transition: Sudershan Reddy's Vice Presidential Bid

 India
2
Australia Expels Iran's Ambassador Amid Accusations of Antisemitic Arson Attacks

Australia Expels Iran's Ambassador Amid Accusations of Antisemitic Arson Att...

 Global
3
Japan Tightens Entrepreneur Visa Rules Amid Policy Shift

Japan Tightens Entrepreneur Visa Rules Amid Policy Shift

 Japan
4
Shanghai Stocks See Decline After Hitting 10-Year High

Shanghai Stocks See Decline After Hitting 10-Year High

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sharing the Load: Turning Everyday Laundry into a Driver of Sustainable Development

Cross-Border Migration’s Hidden Cost: Widening Gender Gap in Latin America’s Workforce

From School to Marriage: How Droughts in Childhood Limit Women’s Futures Across Generations

Study Finds Peru’s Taxes and Transfers Deepen Gender Inequality in Urban Families

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025