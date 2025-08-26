Celebrating 40 Years of Love: Anupam and Kirron Kher’s Anniversary Tribute

In a heartwarming celebration, Bollywood stalwarts Anupam and Kirron Kher marked their 40th anniversary, sharing touching tributes on social media.

Anupam, expressing his heartfelt sentiments for Kirron, emphasized their enduring friendship and marriage, recalling the challenges they faced and the love that saw them through. He posted a throwback video featuring 'Outlander' actors Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe, who once sent Kirron a 'get well soon' message during her illness, bringing joy to the couple.

Kirron reciprocated by posting a cherished photo from the Screen Actors Guild awards, expressing her gratitude for their shared life experiences. Anupam, recently seen in 'Tanvi The Great', prepares for his role in the upcoming 'The Bengal Files'.