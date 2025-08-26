Tensions Rise as Adi Students' Union Challenges Siang Hydropower Plans

The Adi Students' Union (AdiSU) is urging Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu to pull back paramilitary forces stationed in the Siang and Upper Siang districts. The forces were deployed for pre-feasibility reporting on a major hydropower initiative, sparking tension due to lack of consultation with local villagers.

In a memorandum, AdiSU has articulated that the initiation of paramilitary presence for the Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP) has unfolded without proper dialogue with the communities, leading to anxiety among residents. The students' union is also decrying unauthorized occupation of school lands in Boleng, Pangin, Kaying, and Pessing.

AdiSU demands the removal of paramilitary forces, eviction of intruders from educational properties, reversal of gaon burahs' suspension, and a halt to pre-feasibility activities until fair community consultations are made. Threatening to start democratic protests in 15 days should their demands be ignored, they challenge the progress of the SUMP, envisioned for its gigantic 11,000 MW capacity.