Left Menu

Tensions Rise as Adi Students' Union Challenges Siang Hydropower Plans

The Adi Students' Union has requested Arunachal Pradesh's Chief Minister to withdraw paramilitary forces from Siang and Upper Siang districts. The forces were deployed for a pre-feasibility report on a major hydropower project without consulting affected villagers, causing unrest. The organization demands actions including eviction of encroachers and suspension of activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 26-08-2025 12:16 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 12:16 IST
Tensions Rise as Adi Students' Union Challenges Siang Hydropower Plans
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Adi Students' Union (AdiSU) is urging Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu to pull back paramilitary forces stationed in the Siang and Upper Siang districts. The forces were deployed for pre-feasibility reporting on a major hydropower initiative, sparking tension due to lack of consultation with local villagers.

In a memorandum, AdiSU has articulated that the initiation of paramilitary presence for the Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP) has unfolded without proper dialogue with the communities, leading to anxiety among residents. The students' union is also decrying unauthorized occupation of school lands in Boleng, Pangin, Kaying, and Pessing.

AdiSU demands the removal of paramilitary forces, eviction of intruders from educational properties, reversal of gaon burahs' suspension, and a halt to pre-feasibility activities until fair community consultations are made. Threatening to start democratic protests in 15 days should their demands be ignored, they challenge the progress of the SUMP, envisioned for its gigantic 11,000 MW capacity.

TRENDING

1
A Jurist's Transition: Sudershan Reddy's Vice Presidential Bid

A Jurist's Transition: Sudershan Reddy's Vice Presidential Bid

 India
2
Australia Expels Iran's Ambassador Amid Accusations of Antisemitic Arson Attacks

Australia Expels Iran's Ambassador Amid Accusations of Antisemitic Arson Att...

 Global
3
Japan Tightens Entrepreneur Visa Rules Amid Policy Shift

Japan Tightens Entrepreneur Visa Rules Amid Policy Shift

 Japan
4
Shanghai Stocks See Decline After Hitting 10-Year High

Shanghai Stocks See Decline After Hitting 10-Year High

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sharing the Load: Turning Everyday Laundry into a Driver of Sustainable Development

Cross-Border Migration’s Hidden Cost: Widening Gender Gap in Latin America’s Workforce

From School to Marriage: How Droughts in Childhood Limit Women’s Futures Across Generations

Study Finds Peru’s Taxes and Transfers Deepen Gender Inequality in Urban Families

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025