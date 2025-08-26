Shah Rukh Khan's Viral Comment on Suhana's Instagram Stirs Fan Excitement

Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan, known for his infrequent social media presence, recently captured the internet's attention with a comment on his daughter Suhana's Instagram post. Suhana shared pictures from an event, dressed in a chic butter-yellow co-ord set, amplifying her modern-day style. Her caption, "Song & mascara on repeat," referenced a song from her brother Aryan Khan's show 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood', quickly amassing admiration from fans and peers.

The real buzz, however, was generated by Shah Rukh Khan's endearing comment, "Yeah Badli Badli si....but same same pretty," which quickly went viral. Fans affectionately responded with terms like "Daddy SRK" and excitedly speculated about Suhana's and SRK's potential on-screen pairing in the upcoming film 'King'.

Khan, while addressing delays in his projects due to an injury sustained during an action scene, reassured fans about the progress of 'King' during an 'Ask SRK' session on X. He humorously mentioned resuming shoot focusing first on leg scenes owing to his injury, while Abhishek Bachchan reportedly joins the cast in a significant role.