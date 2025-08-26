Navi Mumbai Gears Up for State-Acclaimed Ganesh Festival

Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) is set to host an array of cultural events following the recent designation of the Ganesh festival as a 'state festival' by the government. Commissioner Kailash Shinde spearheaded a meeting with officials to discuss plans ahead of the festival, commencing on Wednesday.

The commissioner outlined a variety of activities to be organized by the NMMC, stressing the importance of public participation in cultural programs. Notably, the civic body has constructed 143 artificial ponds for idol immersion, while also promoting an eco-friendly and plastic-free celebration.

In light of the pending elections, Commissioner Shinde has ordered the establishment of dedicated rooms in all divisional offices to accommodate public objections and suggestions until September 4, ensuring comprehensive community involvement.

(With inputs from agencies.)