Left Menu

Navi Mumbai Gears Up for State-Acclaimed Ganesh Festival

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation plans cultural events as the Ganesh festival gets a state festival status. Commissioner Kailash Shinde leads preparations, emphasizing active public participation and eco-friendly celebrations. With elections approaching, a dedicated room for feedback will be open at divisional offices until September 4.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 26-08-2025 14:03 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 14:03 IST
Navi Mumbai Gears Up for State-Acclaimed Ganesh Festival
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) is set to host an array of cultural events following the recent designation of the Ganesh festival as a 'state festival' by the government. Commissioner Kailash Shinde spearheaded a meeting with officials to discuss plans ahead of the festival, commencing on Wednesday.

The commissioner outlined a variety of activities to be organized by the NMMC, stressing the importance of public participation in cultural programs. Notably, the civic body has constructed 143 artificial ponds for idol immersion, while also promoting an eco-friendly and plastic-free celebration.

In light of the pending elections, Commissioner Shinde has ordered the establishment of dedicated rooms in all divisional offices to accommodate public objections and suggestions until September 4, ensuring comprehensive community involvement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
KSFE Shatters Records: First MNBC in India to Hit 1 Lakh Crore Business

KSFE Shatters Records: First MNBC in India to Hit 1 Lakh Crore Business

 India
2
BJP MLA Faces Death Threats Over Shrine Encroachment Claims

BJP MLA Faces Death Threats Over Shrine Encroachment Claims

 India
3
Fast-Tracking the Sindhudurg Fisheries College: A Boost for Coastal Education

Fast-Tracking the Sindhudurg Fisheries College: A Boost for Coastal Educatio...

 India
4
Jharkhand Assembly Opposes Revision of Electoral Rolls

Jharkhand Assembly Opposes Revision of Electoral Rolls

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sharing the Load: Turning Everyday Laundry into a Driver of Sustainable Development

Cross-Border Migration’s Hidden Cost: Widening Gender Gap in Latin America’s Workforce

From School to Marriage: How Droughts in Childhood Limit Women’s Futures Across Generations

Study Finds Peru’s Taxes and Transfers Deepen Gender Inequality in Urban Families

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025