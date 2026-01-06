Left Menu

Haryana Leads Nation with Innovation and Public Participation in Budgeting

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini highlights the state's role in innovation, agriculture, and sports. At the Pre-Budget Consultation in Gurugram, Saini introduced an AI-based portal for public participation in budgeting and announced advanced health facilities under the Public-Private Partnership model to boost societal development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 06-01-2026 19:35 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 19:35 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini declared the state's emerging role as a national leader in food production, job creation, and innovation. Addressing the Pre-Budget Consultation in Gurugram, Saini emphasized Haryana's distinct identity in agriculture, sports, and industry.

In line with Vision 2047, he urged expert and public engagement, unveiling the Haryana Budget Janbhagidari portal for public participation in the budget process. This initiative aims to gather public suggestions, further aligning local goals with national interests.

Saini also underscored the government's healthcare initiatives. Under the Public-Private Partnership model, the administration provides advanced medical services statewide, including CT scans, MRIs, and dialysis. He asserted that these efforts enhance individual health and societal advancement, strengthening Haryana's growth trajectory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

