Noice Brings Authentic Indian Flavors to Urban Consumers

Noice, a prominent food brand, has joined hands with over 40 local foodmakers across India to announce an ambitious array of over 200 artisanal food and beverage products. From delivering brioche to banana chips within minutes, Noice aims to cater to the demands of premium urban customers seeking authenticity in their snacks and beverages.

The company's curated portfolio encompasses 13 categories, featuring items like freshly baked breads, traditional snacks, and more. Noice emphasizes zero palm oil usage, no artificial colors, and mostly preservative-free products, staying true to a taste-first philosophy. Its range includes popular items such as natural coconut water, homestyle spicy potato chips, and fresh kaju katli, resonating with nostalgic flavors.

Noice distinguishes itself in the bustling packaged food landscape by reviving heritage Indian snacks such as nipattu and achappam. Partnering with manufacturers possessing state-of-the-art facilities, the brand ensures high quality while celebrating India's rich snacking legacy through products like Lonavala chikki, Himalayan honey, and classic namkeens.

(With inputs from agencies.)