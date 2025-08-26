Left Menu

Noice Brings Authentic Indian Flavors to Urban Consumers

Noice, a premium food brand, collaborates with over 40 Indian foodmakers to offer over 200 artisanal food and beverage products. These include everything from brioche to banana chips, delivered quickly and promising authentic, preservative-free quality. Geared towards urban customers, Noice celebrates tradition with its wide range of offerings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-08-2025 15:22 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 15:22 IST
Noice Brings Authentic Indian Flavors to Urban Consumers
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Noice, a prominent food brand, has joined hands with over 40 local foodmakers across India to announce an ambitious array of over 200 artisanal food and beverage products. From delivering brioche to banana chips within minutes, Noice aims to cater to the demands of premium urban customers seeking authenticity in their snacks and beverages.

The company's curated portfolio encompasses 13 categories, featuring items like freshly baked breads, traditional snacks, and more. Noice emphasizes zero palm oil usage, no artificial colors, and mostly preservative-free products, staying true to a taste-first philosophy. Its range includes popular items such as natural coconut water, homestyle spicy potato chips, and fresh kaju katli, resonating with nostalgic flavors.

Noice distinguishes itself in the bustling packaged food landscape by reviving heritage Indian snacks such as nipattu and achappam. Partnering with manufacturers possessing state-of-the-art facilities, the brand ensures high quality while celebrating India's rich snacking legacy through products like Lonavala chikki, Himalayan honey, and classic namkeens.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
KSFE Shatters Records: First MNBC in India to Hit 1 Lakh Crore Business

KSFE Shatters Records: First MNBC in India to Hit 1 Lakh Crore Business

 India
2
BJP MLA Faces Death Threats Over Shrine Encroachment Claims

BJP MLA Faces Death Threats Over Shrine Encroachment Claims

 India
3
Fast-Tracking the Sindhudurg Fisheries College: A Boost for Coastal Education

Fast-Tracking the Sindhudurg Fisheries College: A Boost for Coastal Educatio...

 India
4
Jharkhand Assembly Opposes Revision of Electoral Rolls

Jharkhand Assembly Opposes Revision of Electoral Rolls

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sharing the Load: Turning Everyday Laundry into a Driver of Sustainable Development

Cross-Border Migration’s Hidden Cost: Widening Gender Gap in Latin America’s Workforce

From School to Marriage: How Droughts in Childhood Limit Women’s Futures Across Generations

Study Finds Peru’s Taxes and Transfers Deepen Gender Inequality in Urban Families

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025