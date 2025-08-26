Left Menu

A Film Amidst Adversity: Tannishtha Chatterjee's Journey

Tannishtha Chatterjee details her journey battling stage 4 cancer while completing her film 'Full Plate'. Despite her diagnosis, the film will premiere at the Busan International Film Festival, showcasing her determination and the support of her cast and crew.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-08-2025 15:45 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 15:45 IST
Renowned actor Tannishtha Chatterjee has bravely shared her battle with stage 4 oligometastatic cancer, revealing she persevered to complete her film 'Full Plate' during this challenging period in her life.

Chatterjee expressed gratitude to her fans on Instagram for their support, stating she was overwhelmed by the love and good wishes she received, which bolstered her spirits amidst her challenging journey. Despite her health struggles, Chatterjee is ecstatic for the world premiere of her film at the Busan International Film Festival in 2025.

The actor praised her film's team, including cast members Kirti Kulhari, Ashutosh Goswami, Indraneil Sengupta, and Monica Dogra, for their dedication during the production's difficult circumstances. Known for her roles in films like 'Parched' and 'UnIndian', Chatterjee's resilience and commitment to her craft continue to inspire.

(With inputs from agencies.)

