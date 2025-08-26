Kingfisher: Brewing Success at the World Beer Awards 2025

India's celebrated beer brand, Kingfisher, brewed by United Breweries Limited in Bengaluru, emerged triumphant at the World Beer Awards 2025, winning four distinct accolades. As part of the Heineken Company, UBL's Kingfisher continues to solidify its reputation as a leader in the global brewing industry.

The 2025 awards saw Kingfisher Ultra clinching the Gold Country Winner title in the International Lager category, as per a United Breweries Limited release on Tuesday. Additionally, Kingfisher Strong earned a Silver in the Seasonal: Oktoberfestbier/ Märzen category, while Kingfisher Premium secured a Lager Silver in Helles/Münchner. Rounding off the accolades, Kingfisher Ultra Max took home a Bronze in Seasonal: Maibock/ Helles Bock.

Vikram Bahl, Chief Marketing Officer at United Breweries Ltd, expressed deep honor at Kingfisher's global recognition. This success not only elevates national pride but emphasizes Kingfisher's commitment to delivering exceptional flavors worldwide. The World Beer Awards, an esteemed global competition, annually honors the finest brews, judged by an international panel for taste and style, further cementing Kingfisher's place on the international stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)