Alia Bhatt Calls Out Media for Privacy Invasion Over Home Images

Actress Alia Bhatt has condemned the unauthorized dissemination of videos and images of her and Ranbir Kapoor's Mumbai residence. She termed it a 'privacy invasion' and urged media outlets to remove the content. Bhatt emphasized respecting personal boundaries and called for public cooperation to halt further sharing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-08-2025 17:30 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 17:30 IST
Actress Alia Bhatt has publicly condemned the release of unauthorized videos and pictures of her new home in Mumbai, describing it as both an 'invasion of privacy and a serious security issue.' Bhatt called on media outlets to immediately take down the material and requested the public to refrain from resharing it.

The visuals, reportedly captured from a neighboring balcony, have been making rounds on social media, showing the residence she shares with husband Ranbir Kapoor. Bhatt expressed her frustrations on Instagram, highlighting the lack of consent in filming and distributing personal space videos.

'This clear invasion of privacy should never be normalized,' Bhatt stated, urging people to consider if they would accept such scrutiny in their own lives. She also issued a sincere appeal to media partners to remove the content and thanked fans for their support. Bhatt is set to appear with Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Love & War.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

