Controversial Removal: Sai Baba Idol Immersed from Shiv Temple

In a decisive move, a Sai Baba idol was removed from a Shiv temple in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh, and ceremonially immersed in the Ganga, temple authorities confirmed on Tuesday.

Temple management plans to replace the idol with that of Lord Ganesh on the upcoming Ganesh Chaturthi, citing Sai Baba's absence from Hindu scriptures as the reason. The idol had been installed in 2011 but had lost its place in temple practices, as explained by the temple priest, Acharya Pandit Avneesh Shastri.

Local devotees supported the decision, emphasizing the idol's lack of worship over recent years. The removal, backed unanimously by the temple committee, proceeded without any public opposition or controversy.

