Left Menu

Controversial Removal: Sai Baba Idol Immersed from Shiv Temple

A Sai Baba idol was removed and immersed in the Ganga from a Shiv temple in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal. The temple committee replaced it with a Ganesh idol due to Sai Baba's lack of presence in Hindu scriptures. The removal faced no opposition and was supported by devotees.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sambhal(Up) | Updated: 26-08-2025 17:43 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 17:43 IST
Controversial Removal: Sai Baba Idol Immersed from Shiv Temple
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive move, a Sai Baba idol was removed from a Shiv temple in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh, and ceremonially immersed in the Ganga, temple authorities confirmed on Tuesday.

Temple management plans to replace the idol with that of Lord Ganesh on the upcoming Ganesh Chaturthi, citing Sai Baba's absence from Hindu scriptures as the reason. The idol had been installed in 2011 but had lost its place in temple practices, as explained by the temple priest, Acharya Pandit Avneesh Shastri.

Local devotees supported the decision, emphasizing the idol's lack of worship over recent years. The removal, backed unanimously by the temple committee, proceeded without any public opposition or controversy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Nevada state offices close after wide-ranging 'network security incident'

UPDATE 1-Nevada state offices close after wide-ranging 'network security inc...

 Global
2
Tariffs, climate change, smaller Brazil crop drive coffee prices up, ICO says

Tariffs, climate change, smaller Brazil crop drive coffee prices up, ICO say...

 Colombia
3
Cells have built-in way to revive from 'brink of death', says new research by CCMB scientists

Cells have built-in way to revive from 'brink of death', says new research b...

 India
4
UPDATE 1-Cycling-Briton Turner outsprints Philipsen to win Vuelta stage four, Gaudu in red

UPDATE 1-Cycling-Briton Turner outsprints Philipsen to win Vuelta stage four...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Price, climate messaging and AI shape the future of second-hand electronics

From early detection to advanced care: How IoT is reshaping Alzheimer’s management

Preventive care crisis: 1.3 billion people with disabilities face barriers worldwide

AI can slash costs and emissions in multi-energy systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025