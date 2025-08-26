Left Menu

Undersea Discovery: Korean Labourers' Lost History in Japan

Human bones have been discovered at an undersea mine in western Japan, believed to be from Korean laborers who died in a 1942 accident. The find could push efforts to retrieve remaining victims. Kizamu Kai led the search amid historical tensions between Japan and Korea over wartime atrocities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 26-08-2025 17:56 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 17:56 IST
Undersea Discovery: Korean Labourers' Lost History in Japan
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Japan

Bones believed to be human have been unearthed at an undersea mine in western Japan, where approximately 180 Korean forced laborers perished in a 1942 accident. This landmark discovery, attributed to the Korean divers associated with Kizamu Kai, heightens the ongoing quest to locate the remains of those lost.

The Chosei Mine, where the bones were found, tragically collapsed in February 1942, sealing the fate of 183 workers within. The event faded into obscurity until revived by citizens in 1991, leading to memorial efforts and historical investigations.

This discovery has occurred at a time of improving relations between Japan and South Korea, as both nations navigate post-war grievances while facing regional challenges together. The bones will be scrutinized to confirm their link to the tragic 1942 event, potentially accelerating further recovery operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Nevada state offices close after wide-ranging 'network security incident'

UPDATE 1-Nevada state offices close after wide-ranging 'network security inc...

 Global
2
Tariffs, climate change, smaller Brazil crop drive coffee prices up, ICO says

Tariffs, climate change, smaller Brazil crop drive coffee prices up, ICO say...

 Colombia
3
Cells have built-in way to revive from 'brink of death', says new research by CCMB scientists

Cells have built-in way to revive from 'brink of death', says new research b...

 India
4
UPDATE 1-Cycling-Briton Turner outsprints Philipsen to win Vuelta stage four, Gaudu in red

UPDATE 1-Cycling-Briton Turner outsprints Philipsen to win Vuelta stage four...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Price, climate messaging and AI shape the future of second-hand electronics

From early detection to advanced care: How IoT is reshaping Alzheimer’s management

Preventive care crisis: 1.3 billion people with disabilities face barriers worldwide

AI can slash costs and emissions in multi-energy systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025