Undersea Discovery: Korean Labourers' Lost History in Japan

Bones believed to be human have been unearthed at an undersea mine in western Japan, where approximately 180 Korean forced laborers perished in a 1942 accident. This landmark discovery, attributed to the Korean divers associated with Kizamu Kai, heightens the ongoing quest to locate the remains of those lost.

The Chosei Mine, where the bones were found, tragically collapsed in February 1942, sealing the fate of 183 workers within. The event faded into obscurity until revived by citizens in 1991, leading to memorial efforts and historical investigations.

This discovery has occurred at a time of improving relations between Japan and South Korea, as both nations navigate post-war grievances while facing regional challenges together. The bones will be scrutinized to confirm their link to the tragic 1942 event, potentially accelerating further recovery operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)