Reviving India's Lifelines: The Crusade Against Water Scarcity

The Art of Living Social Projects, guided by Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, leads a vast water conservation movement across India. Utilizing scientific strategies, the initiative has rejuvenated rivers, constructed recharge structures, and empowered communities. Its flagship JalTara model significantly improves groundwater levels and farm productivity, heralding a water-positive future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 26-08-2025 18:14 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 18:14 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

India faces a looming water crisis as 80% of its needs are met by diminishing groundwater and unpredictable monsoons fail to replenish resources. The Art of Living Social Projects addresses this challenge with one of India's largest water conservation movements.

Active across eight Indian states, the initiative has achieved palpable success. As of August 2025, it has rejuvenated 72 rivers, conserved over 1,74,52+ crore litres of water, and benefitted more than 20,000 villages. Through scientific methods and community-driven actions, the movement seamlessly combines technological acumen with grassroots participation.

The JalTara project stands out as an innovative solution for agricultural resilience, effectively increasing groundwater levels and farm productivity. Empowered by local communities, particularly women and youth, this solution demonstrates scalable sustainability tailored to diverse local terrains.

(With inputs from agencies.)

