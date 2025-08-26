Reviving India's Lifelines: The Crusade Against Water Scarcity

India faces a looming water crisis as 80% of its needs are met by diminishing groundwater and unpredictable monsoons fail to replenish resources. The Art of Living Social Projects addresses this challenge with one of India's largest water conservation movements.

Active across eight Indian states, the initiative has achieved palpable success. As of August 2025, it has rejuvenated 72 rivers, conserved over 1,74,52+ crore litres of water, and benefitted more than 20,000 villages. Through scientific methods and community-driven actions, the movement seamlessly combines technological acumen with grassroots participation.

The JalTara project stands out as an innovative solution for agricultural resilience, effectively increasing groundwater levels and farm productivity. Empowered by local communities, particularly women and youth, this solution demonstrates scalable sustainability tailored to diverse local terrains.

