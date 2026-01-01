Moscow's New Year's Drone Defense

Russian air defense units successfully intercepted 29 Ukrainian drones aimed at Moscow during a 20-hour New Year's period, according to Mayor Sergei Sobyanin.

Sobyanin provided updates via social media posts, starting just before midnight, detailing the downing of these drones. Specialist crews are currently examining the drone fragments at impact sites. Noteworthy is the absence of any reported casualties or damage from the incidents.

Meanwhile, restrictions were temporarily enacted at two of Moscow's airports on New Year's Day evening as precautionary measures.

