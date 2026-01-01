Moscow's New Year's Drone Defense
Over a 20-hour New Year period, Russian air defense units intercepted 29 Ukrainian drones heading towards Moscow. Mayor Sergei Sobyanin reported the incidents via social media, noting that specialist crews were analyzing drone fragments. No casualties or damage were reported, but Moscow airports faced temporary restrictions.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-01-2026 23:17 IST | Created: 01-01-2026 23:17 IST
Russian air defense units successfully intercepted 29 Ukrainian drones aimed at Moscow during a 20-hour New Year's period, according to Mayor Sergei Sobyanin.
Sobyanin provided updates via social media posts, starting just before midnight, detailing the downing of these drones. Specialist crews are currently examining the drone fragments at impact sites. Noteworthy is the absence of any reported casualties or damage from the incidents.
Meanwhile, restrictions were temporarily enacted at two of Moscow's airports on New Year's Day evening as precautionary measures.
(With inputs from agencies.)
