Rajasthan's Crackdown on Corruption: A Zero-Tolerance Approach

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma emphasized a zero-tolerance policy against corruption on Thursday, ordering immediate action in response to recent developments in the paper leak and Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) corruption cases concerning the previous administration.

Sharma directed the Special Operations Group (SOG) to investigate, with potential involvement from the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) if deemed necessary, as outlined in an official statement. This decision followed a high-level meeting at the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), attended by senior officials.

Asserting his commitment to safeguarding future generations, Sharma promised accountability for those triggering paper leaks. He reported that 340 individuals have been apprehended in relation to past cases and assured that the ongoing government's tenure has seen 296 recruitment exams conducted without incident.