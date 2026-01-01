Left Menu

Rajasthan's Crackdown on Corruption: A Zero-Tolerance Approach

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma enforces a zero-tolerance policy against corruption, particularly in paper leak and RPSC corruption cases. He ordered investigations by the SOG and possibly the ACB following new evidence. Sharma emphasized accountability for those compromising the future of youth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 01-01-2026 23:19 IST | Created: 01-01-2026 23:19 IST
Rajasthan's Crackdown on Corruption: A Zero-Tolerance Approach
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma emphasized a zero-tolerance policy against corruption on Thursday, ordering immediate action in response to recent developments in the paper leak and Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) corruption cases concerning the previous administration.

Sharma directed the Special Operations Group (SOG) to investigate, with potential involvement from the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) if deemed necessary, as outlined in an official statement. This decision followed a high-level meeting at the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), attended by senior officials.

Asserting his commitment to safeguarding future generations, Sharma promised accountability for those triggering paper leaks. He reported that 340 individuals have been apprehended in relation to past cases and assured that the ongoing government's tenure has seen 296 recruitment exams conducted without incident.

TRENDING

1
Unrest in Iran: Protests Turn Violent Amid Economic Struggles

Unrest in Iran: Protests Turn Violent Amid Economic Struggles

 Global
2
Life Sentences for Haryana Gangsters: Court Rules Out Death Penalty

Life Sentences for Haryana Gangsters: Court Rules Out Death Penalty

 India
3
Two Arrested for Forged Property Grab of Former Army Major's Heir

Two Arrested for Forged Property Grab of Former Army Major's Heir

 India
4
Police Nab Duo in Lucknow Property Forgery Scandal

Police Nab Duo in Lucknow Property Forgery Scandal

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026