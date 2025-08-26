Left Menu

Historic Inauguration of Sanatan Saptarishi Akhara Marks New Spiritual Era

The Sanatan Saptarishi Akhara was formally inaugurated at Khatu Shyam Delhi Dham, with prominent spiritual leaders in attendance. Key figures were ceremonially appointed, and the event marked the dawn of a new spiritual chapter. Enthusiastic support was given for the Akhara's leaders who have enriched local spiritual culture.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-08-2025 18:17 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 18:17 IST
Historic Inauguration of Sanatan Saptarishi Akhara Marks New Spiritual Era
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark ceremony at Khatu Shyam Delhi Dham, the Sanatan Saptarishi Akhara was officially established, heralding a new era of spiritual growth and unity. Leading the ceremony, President of the All India Akhara Parishad, Shri Ravindra Puri Ji Maharaj, officiated the inauguration alongside a congregation of revered saints and followers.

Highlights of the event included the appointment of Hon'ble Mahapandit Chandramani Mishra Ji as Acharya Mahamandaleshwar and Shri Ghanshyam Gupta Javeri as National President. Esteemed guests, including Srimahant Ram Ratan Giri Ji Maharaj, and other spiritual dignitaries, witnessed the laying of the foundation stone of the Saptarishi Dham.

The initiative has been widely praised for its cultural and spiritual contributions. Khatu Shyam Delhi Dham is being recognized as a dynamic hub of Indian spirituality, thanks to dedicated efforts that have revitalized a previously barren landscape into a thriving center for Sanatan Dharma.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Nevada state offices close after wide-ranging 'network security incident'

UPDATE 1-Nevada state offices close after wide-ranging 'network security inc...

 Global
2
Tariffs, climate change, smaller Brazil crop drive coffee prices up, ICO says

Tariffs, climate change, smaller Brazil crop drive coffee prices up, ICO say...

 Colombia
3
Cells have built-in way to revive from 'brink of death', says new research by CCMB scientists

Cells have built-in way to revive from 'brink of death', says new research b...

 India
4
UPDATE 1-Cycling-Briton Turner outsprints Philipsen to win Vuelta stage four, Gaudu in red

UPDATE 1-Cycling-Briton Turner outsprints Philipsen to win Vuelta stage four...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Price, climate messaging and AI shape the future of second-hand electronics

From early detection to advanced care: How IoT is reshaping Alzheimer’s management

Preventive care crisis: 1.3 billion people with disabilities face barriers worldwide

AI can slash costs and emissions in multi-energy systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025