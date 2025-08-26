Historic Inauguration of Sanatan Saptarishi Akhara Marks New Spiritual Era

In a landmark ceremony at Khatu Shyam Delhi Dham, the Sanatan Saptarishi Akhara was officially established, heralding a new era of spiritual growth and unity. Leading the ceremony, President of the All India Akhara Parishad, Shri Ravindra Puri Ji Maharaj, officiated the inauguration alongside a congregation of revered saints and followers.

Highlights of the event included the appointment of Hon'ble Mahapandit Chandramani Mishra Ji as Acharya Mahamandaleshwar and Shri Ghanshyam Gupta Javeri as National President. Esteemed guests, including Srimahant Ram Ratan Giri Ji Maharaj, and other spiritual dignitaries, witnessed the laying of the foundation stone of the Saptarishi Dham.

The initiative has been widely praised for its cultural and spiritual contributions. Khatu Shyam Delhi Dham is being recognized as a dynamic hub of Indian spirituality, thanks to dedicated efforts that have revitalized a previously barren landscape into a thriving center for Sanatan Dharma.

(With inputs from agencies.)