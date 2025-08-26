Left Menu

SRK's Heartfelt Instagram Comment on Suhana's Post Takes Social Media by Storm

Bollywood's Shah Rukh Khan recently commented on his daughter Suhana's Instagram post, causing a viral sensation. Suhana, dressed in a stylish yellow ensemble, shared event pictures that received love from fans. SRK's touching comment on the post has left fans eagerly anticipating their on-screen collaboration in 'King'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-08-2025 18:45 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 18:45 IST
SRK's Heartfelt Instagram Comment on Suhana's Post Takes Social Media by Storm
Actor Shah Rukh Khan and his daughter Suhana Khan (Photo/Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a rare social media interaction, Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan set the internet abuzz with a heartfelt comment on his daughter Suhana's latest Instagram post. Suhana, radiating modern-day chic in a butter-yellow co-ord set, had posted pictures from a recent event, showcasing her effortless style.

The post, captioned with a nod to her brother Aryan Khan's show and topped with the 'Badli Si Hawa' song, quickly garnered an outpour of positive reactions from friends and followers alike. Yet, it was SRK's comment, "Yeah Badli Badli si....but same same pretty," that truly captured the fans' hearts, sparking a wave of admiration and affectionate comments online.

The buzz continued as fans expressed a keen desire to see Shah Rukh and Suhana collaborate on-screen in the upcoming film 'King'. Currently, SRK is reportedly recovering from an on-set injury but assured fans during an 'Ask SRK' Twitter session that filming will resume shortly, with fellow actor Abhishek Bachchan having a significant role.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Nevada state offices close after wide-ranging 'network security incident'

UPDATE 1-Nevada state offices close after wide-ranging 'network security inc...

 Global
2
Tariffs, climate change, smaller Brazil crop drive coffee prices up, ICO says

Tariffs, climate change, smaller Brazil crop drive coffee prices up, ICO say...

 Colombia
3
Cells have built-in way to revive from 'brink of death', says new research by CCMB scientists

Cells have built-in way to revive from 'brink of death', says new research b...

 India
4
UPDATE 1-Cycling-Briton Turner outsprints Philipsen to win Vuelta stage four, Gaudu in red

UPDATE 1-Cycling-Briton Turner outsprints Philipsen to win Vuelta stage four...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Price, climate messaging and AI shape the future of second-hand electronics

From early detection to advanced care: How IoT is reshaping Alzheimer’s management

Preventive care crisis: 1.3 billion people with disabilities face barriers worldwide

AI can slash costs and emissions in multi-energy systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025