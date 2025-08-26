SRK's Heartfelt Instagram Comment on Suhana's Post Takes Social Media by Storm

In a rare social media interaction, Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan set the internet abuzz with a heartfelt comment on his daughter Suhana's latest Instagram post. Suhana, radiating modern-day chic in a butter-yellow co-ord set, had posted pictures from a recent event, showcasing her effortless style.

The post, captioned with a nod to her brother Aryan Khan's show and topped with the 'Badli Si Hawa' song, quickly garnered an outpour of positive reactions from friends and followers alike. Yet, it was SRK's comment, "Yeah Badli Badli si....but same same pretty," that truly captured the fans' hearts, sparking a wave of admiration and affectionate comments online.

The buzz continued as fans expressed a keen desire to see Shah Rukh and Suhana collaborate on-screen in the upcoming film 'King'. Currently, SRK is reportedly recovering from an on-set injury but assured fans during an 'Ask SRK' Twitter session that filming will resume shortly, with fellow actor Abhishek Bachchan having a significant role.

(With inputs from agencies.)