Celebrating 20 Years of 'Iqbal': A Career-Defining Role for Shreyas Talpade

Actor Shreyas Talpade marked a significant milestone on Tuesday as he celebrated the 20th anniversary of his iconic film, 'Iqbal'. Directed by Nagesh Kukunoor, the cricket-centric drama played a pivotal role in shaping Talpade's career.

Talpade, who turned 49 this year, commemorated the occasion by sharing throwback pictures from the film on his Instagram account. 'Iqbal' not only marked his breakout role but also touched audiences deeply with the story of Iqbal Saeed Khan, a deaf and mute cricketer with dreams of joining the Indian national team.

The film's cast included Shweta Basu Prasad, Naseeruddin Shah, and the late Girish Karnad. Since 'Iqbal', Talpade has appeared in several notable films and will soon feature in 'Welcome to the Jungle', alongside Akshay Kumar and others.

(With inputs from agencies.)