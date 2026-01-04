Cricket Drama Unfolds Amid Emotional Ashes Finale
Joe Root and Harry Brook rebuilt England's innings with a 154-run partnership against Australia in the final Ashes test, halted by bad light. The match featured a tribute for Bondi terror victims. England reached 211-3, with Root and Brook not out on 72 and 78, respectively.
In a scenario filled with emotion and tension, Joe Root and Harry Brook guided England to 211-3, sharing a solid 154-run partnership before play halted on Day 1 of the Ashes finale due to bad light.
The match at the SCG witnessed a poignant tribute paying respects to Bondi terror victims and first responders. Starting precariously at 57-3, the duo stabilized England's innings amid the somber atmosphere.
Root, not out at 72, and Brook, at 78, posted England's highest partnership of the series, even as Australia retained the Ashes after initial setbacks in the series.
