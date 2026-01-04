Cricket Drama Unfolds Amid Emotional Ashes Finale

In a scenario filled with emotion and tension, Joe Root and Harry Brook guided England to 211-3, sharing a solid 154-run partnership before play halted on Day 1 of the Ashes finale due to bad light.

The match at the SCG witnessed a poignant tribute paying respects to Bondi terror victims and first responders. Starting precariously at 57-3, the duo stabilized England's innings amid the somber atmosphere.

Root, not out at 72, and Brook, at 78, posted England's highest partnership of the series, even as Australia retained the Ashes after initial setbacks in the series.