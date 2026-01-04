Left Menu

Cricket Drama Unfolds Amid Emotional Ashes Finale

Joe Root and Harry Brook rebuilt England's innings with a 154-run partnership against Australia in the final Ashes test, halted by bad light. The match featured a tribute for Bondi terror victims. England reached 211-3, with Root and Brook not out on 72 and 78, respectively.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sydney | Updated: 04-01-2026 13:10 IST | Created: 04-01-2026 13:10 IST
Cricket Drama Unfolds Amid Emotional Ashes Finale
Joe Root
  • Country:
  • Australia

In a scenario filled with emotion and tension, Joe Root and Harry Brook guided England to 211-3, sharing a solid 154-run partnership before play halted on Day 1 of the Ashes finale due to bad light.

The match at the SCG witnessed a poignant tribute paying respects to Bondi terror victims and first responders. Starting precariously at 57-3, the duo stabilized England's innings amid the somber atmosphere.

Root, not out at 72, and Brook, at 78, posted England's highest partnership of the series, even as Australia retained the Ashes after initial setbacks in the series.

TRENDING

1
Controversial Parole: Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh's 15th Prison Release

Controversial Parole: Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh's 15th Prison Release

 India
2
Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and MNS president Raj Thackeray unveil their alliance manifesto for Mumbai civic polls.

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and MNS president Raj Thackeray unvei...

 India
3
We call upon all concerned to resolve issues peacefully: MEA on developments in Venezuela.

We call upon all concerned to resolve issues peacefully: MEA on developments...

 India
4
Embassy of India in Caracas is in contact with members of Indian community: MEA.

Embassy of India in Caracas is in contact with members of Indian community: ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

More Money, Mixed Results: Rethinking Education and Healthcare Spending in Croatia

Building Economic Resilience in Botswana Through Climate Adaptation and Energy Reform

From Policy to Practice: Mongolia’s Efforts to Build Inclusive Education for All Children

Farming with Trees: How Agroforestry Builds Climate Resilience across Asia and the Pacific

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026